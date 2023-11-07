Expand your network – Grow your business: Focus on Funding

Join us on Thursday, November 9th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy food and refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on funding – traditional financing, grants, start-up seed funding, and local economic development funds available.

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, November 9th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Mark your calendar!

“Focus on Funding” WORKSHOP

Thursday, Nov. 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Victor Allen with Wyoming Community Bank will be discussing business funding. There will also be information about local support from IDEA Inc, the Wyoming Business Resource Network, SBDC, 1/2 Cent Tax economic development money (how to access that money/apply for that grant money depending on where you live in Fremont County), and information about the local start-up challenges.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. It intends to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.