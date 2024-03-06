Tax Season Simplified: The Bootstrap Collaborative and Riverton Chamber Offer Free Workshop for Businesses

The Bootstrap Collaborative and the Riverton Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to offer a free Business After Hours Workshop on Business Taxes. This informative session, aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners of all levels, will take place on Tuesday, March 19th, from 6 to 7:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center located at the Bruton Building, 2255 Brunton Ct. in Riverton.

The workshop will be led by Jay A. Reddon, a seasoned professional with extensive experience as a CPA, from Reddon, Koehn and Associates. Reddon will guide participants through the often-complex world of business taxes, providing valuable tips and strategies to help them navigate tax season with confidence and clarity.

Here’s what attendees can expect:

Gain a fundamental understanding of business tax basics.

Learn practical strategies to navigate tax filing and deductions.

Receive insights into recent tax law changes and their potential impact.

Ask questions and get expert advice from Jay A. Reddon.

Light refreshments will be served. A virtual attendance options is available, click here for more information.

This workshop is an exceptional opportunity for local business owners to gain valuable knowledge and resources to ensure their businesses are tax-compliant and maximize their financial success.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10, Wind River Development Fund and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking. To learn more, click here.