Bootstrap Collaborative to host Brian Young February 1, come learn more about the Fremont County Startup Challenge

As the deadline to apply for the Fremont County Startup Challenge approaches, the Bootstrap Collaborative invites the community to an evening informational session. Brian Young with Impact 307 will host the presentation on Thursday, February 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Innovation Center, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton. Light refreshments will be served.

The Fremont County Startup Challenge is accepting applications until February 8. For more information about IMPACT Fremont County and their services, you can email Brian Young directly at [email protected].

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10, Makerspace 307 and the Wind River Development Fund. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.