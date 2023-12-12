Join the festivities at Bootstrap Collaborative’s Holiday Mixer!

‘Tis the season to celebrate success, network, and toast to a prosperous future! Bootstrap Collaborative invites you to our Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 14th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event promises an evening of merriment, connections, and a sneak peek into the exciting events lined up for 2024.
Date & Time: Thursday, December 14th 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Location: 2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton
Indulge in the festive spirit as you enjoy delectable refreshments and appetizers, all while surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals. The Bootstrap Collaborative, a dynamic partnership between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307, is dedicated to fostering the success of both new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs.
What to Expect:
- Networking: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals in a relaxed and festive atmosphere. Share experiences, ideas, and forge valuable connections that can propel your business forward.
- 2024 Encore Events Preview: Be the first to hear about the exciting events lined up for 2024. Discover opportunities to expand your knowledge, skills, and business reach through our carefully curated programs.
- Community Support: Learn how Bootstrap Collaborative provides a supportive ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive.
- Holiday Cheer: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a mix of seasonal tunes, decorations, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
This Holiday Mixer is not just a celebration; it’s a gateway to new opportunities, collaborations, and a chance to be part of a thriving entrepreneurial community.
Don’t miss out on an evening filled with joy, connections, and a glimpse into the promising future of Bootstrap Collaborative. Be sure to join us for a festive night of celebration and networking!
For more information, please contact [email protected].
