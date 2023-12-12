Join the festivities at Bootstrap Collaborative’s Holiday Mixer!

‘Tis the season to celebrate success, network, and toast to a prosperous future! Bootstrap Collaborative invites you to our Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 14th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event promises an evening of merriment, connections, and a sneak peek into the exciting events lined up for 2024.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 14th 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: 2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Indulge in the festive spirit as you enjoy delectable refreshments and appetizers, all while surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals. The Bootstrap Collaborative, a dynamic partnership between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307, is dedicated to fostering the success of both new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs.

What to Expect:

Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals in a relaxed and festive atmosphere. Share experiences, ideas, and forge valuable connections that can propel your business forward. 2024 Encore Events Preview: Be the first to hear about the exciting events lined up for 2024. Discover opportunities to expand your knowledge, skills, and business reach through our carefully curated programs.

Learn how Bootstrap Collaborative provides a supportive ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive. Holiday Cheer: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a mix of seasonal tunes, decorations, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

This Holiday Mixer is not just a celebration; it’s a gateway to new opportunities, collaborations, and a chance to be part of a thriving entrepreneurial community.

Don’t miss out on an evening filled with joy, connections, and a glimpse into the promising future of Bootstrap Collaborative. Be sure to join us for a festive night of celebration and networking!

For more information, please contact [email protected].

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. It intends to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.