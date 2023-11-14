More

    Focus on Funding Workshop featuring Victor Allen on Thursday

    Sponsored by the Bootstrap Collaborative

    Join us for another fantastic workshop from the Bootstrap Collaborative on Thursday, Nov. 16th at 5:30 pm. This workshop will feature Victor Allen, Senior VP at Wyoming Community Bank.

    “Focus on Funding” WORKSHOP
    Thursday, Nov. 16th, 5:30-7 pm 
    2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

    Victor Allen with Wyoming Community Bank will be discussing business funding. There will also be information about local support from IDEA Inc, the Wyoming Business Resource Network, SBDC, 1/2 Cent Tax economic development money (how to access that money/apply for that grant money depending on where you live in Fremont County), and information about the local start-up challenges.

    For more information, please contact [email protected].

    All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

    The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. It intends to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

