The County 10 Podcast: James Bunker talks about community support and Bunks BBQ is back with a new look

(Riverton, WY) – The restaurant scene in Fremont County plays an important role in the community. Supporting one-another in the area and being supported by the community is what James from Bunks BBQ says is important and a standard he lives by.

It was great having James on the podcast not only talking about Wyoming BBQ, but his family, the new digs at the restaurant in Riverton and more. He also has a cool photo opportunity at Bunks in Riverton which was homemade by James himself. Check out all the great info with James Bunker, owner of Bunks BBQ, and more with the podcast. Don’t forget to check their hours out for the restaurant and they have catering options as well.