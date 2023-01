(Riverton, WY) – The Wind River Visitors Council will be putting on a Riverton community celebration on Saturday, January 23, co-hosted by the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA), the Hampton Inn and Suites, and the WYRiverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

The event will take place at Bunk’s BBQ at 201 E. Washington Ave., and starts at 4:30 PM.

In addition to the free food and fun, there will be a meet and greet with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock.

