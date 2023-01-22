Riverton folks enjoyed free food, opportunity to chat with Mayor Hancock at Saturday community celebration

(Riverton, WY) – The Wind River Visitors Council teamed up with the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA), the Hampton Inn and Suites, and the WYRiverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center for a community celebration Saturday evening, held at Bunk’s BBQ.

“We’re celebrating the Riverton community,” commented Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Visitor’s Council. “It’s just a way for people to gather together to chat and learn more about the Visitors Council and the organizations sponsoring this event.”

In addition to learning more about the sponsors mentioned above and getting to sample some delicious free food cooked up by Bunk’s, folks also got the chance to chat with and meet Mayor Tim Hancock.

“Maybe just try not to talk about snow plowing…” Mayor Hancock joked before assuring attendees he would be more than happy to talk about that and any other other topics folks were concerned about.

Check out some pictures of the fun and food below!