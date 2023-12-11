Bunk’s BBQ announced closure of restaurant; continuing catering, food truck

(Riverton, WY) – Bunk’s BBQ’s brick-and-mortar location at 201 E Washington Ave. in Riverton will close on December 23, 2023, according to a Sunday, Dec. 10 Facebook announcement.

“Please come in and show our staff some love over the next two weeks as all of us will miss seeing our amazing customers regularly,” the post shares.

The Bunkers, who opened the restaurant in 2021, plan to continue catering and offering bulk orders, and will be operating their food truck throughout the state.

They also teased in the post that something exciting is happening with the restaurant building, so stay tuned on their Facebook page.

