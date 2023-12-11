More

    Bunk’s BBQ announced closure of restaurant; continuing catering, food truck

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Bunk's BBQ

    (Riverton, WY) – Bunk’s BBQ’s brick-and-mortar location at 201 E Washington Ave. in Riverton will close on December 23, 2023, according to a Sunday, Dec. 10 Facebook announcement.

    “Please come in and show our staff some love over the next two weeks as all of us will miss seeing our amazing customers regularly,” the post shares.

    The Bunkers, who opened the restaurant in 2021, plan to continue catering and offering bulk orders, and will be operating their food truck throughout the state.

    Advertisement

    They also teased in the post that something exciting is happening with the restaurant building, so stay tuned on their Facebook page.

    Read the full Facebook announcement below.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.