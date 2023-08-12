HappeningNow: Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, hot air balloon burner demos, food, more, right now at Riverton City Park

(Riverton, WY) – The Sugarbeats Entertainment 2023 Summer Concert Series finale is in full swing at Riverton City Park, with a rockin’ performance by the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash.

In addition to the music, folks from the Riverton Rendezvous Committee are doing hot air balloon basket burner demonstrations, the Fremont County Roller Derby crew have set up an area for derby demonstrations and scrimmaging, and the splash pad is there to cool things down while the sun is still cooking.

If you’re hungry or craving a snack, there’s BBQ, fry bread tacos, shaved ice, and drinks courtesy of the folks at Bar 10.

And don’t forget, following the concert, R Recreation is doing a free screening of “Footloose!”

Get on down to City Park and ring in the waning days of summer with some great music, great food, and great times! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10