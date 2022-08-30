The County 10 Podcast: Prototype to production workshop with the owners of Brunton

(Riverton, WY) – Lauren Heerschap joins the County 10 Podcast to discuss the upcoming Encore Events workshop with the Bootstrap Collaborative. September 8th from 5:30 PM – 7PM you will be able to hear Lauren and Dave Heerschap discuss bringing an idea to life. Do you have an idea for an invention or product? If so, even if it’s small, this is a free workshop you can attend to ask questions and find out more.

Give a listen to this brief interview with Lauren as she gives some more information on why this workshop will be beneficial to attend.

Don’t miss September 8th, Lauren Heerschap with Brunton will discuss the ins and outs of taking a prototyped product to production. This event takes place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.