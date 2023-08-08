Thank you to Justus Jacobs – State Farm Agent

Justus Jacobs – State Farm Agent, Thank you Justus Jacobs with State Farm for purchasing my Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Fremont County Livestock Sale this year! Buyers like you help encourage all of the Fremont County Exhibitors to continue raising our animals and doing the things we love. The money that I have earned this year will go towards next year’s project and eventually towards my future schooling. I plan on pursuing my registered nursing degree at CWC next fall and I am one step closer to that dream because of Justus. Thank you for investing in my business as well as my future.