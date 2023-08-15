Friends of the Fremont County Fair announce 2023 Fair Parade winners

(Riverton, WY) Winners of the 2023 Fremont County Fair Parade held on July 29 have been announced by the Friends of the Fremont County Fair.

There were 43 participants in this year’s parade. Winners can pick up their banners at the Fair Office. Congratulations to this year’s parade winners!

Best Overall: Big Horn Co-op

Best Use of Theme: Wyoming.com

Top Agricultural Float: Warren Family Hitches

Top Auto Float: Harold Befus

Top Commercial Float: Wind River Realty

Top Religious and Cultural Float: Northern Arapaho Pow-wow Little Princess (Rylan Sather)

Top Service Organization Float: Elks Lodge

Top Youth Organization Float: Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club

Top Miscellaneous Float: Central Wyoming College

More photos and a list of this year’s parade participants are listed below.

For more information about the Friends of the Fremont County Fair, visit their Facebook page.

2023 Fremont County Fair Participants

Entrant / Category

Fremont County Fair Royalty

Grand Marshall – Marybelle Snider

Fremont County Fair Board

Fair Ambassadors

Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup – Agriculture

Big Horn Co-op – Agriculture

Tri-Valley 4H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)

Wyoming Sugar Company – Agriculture

Jerry’s Flowers & Things – Commercial

Wind River Flywheelers – Agriculture

Harold Befus – Auto

Northern Arapaho Powwow Queen – Religious & Cultural

Central Wyoming College – Miscellaneous

Wind River Realty – Commercial

Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)

Tough Enough to Help Cancer Fund – Service Organization

Wind River Hotel & Casino – Commercial

Rubbin’ is Racin’ Figure 8 Racers – Miscellaneous

Lander Pioneer Royalty – Agriculture

Wyoming.com – Commercial

2J Anderson Farms – Auto

Barn Bums 4H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)

Set Free Church – Religious & Cultural

Deana Busch & Alma Campbell – Agricultural

Help for Health Hospice – Service Organization

Warren family hitches – Agricultural

Riverton Kiwanis – Service Organization

Ram Youngchief – Religious & Cultural

Graham Family Dental – Miscellaneous

Specializers & Shooting Stars 4-H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)

Chandelle Event Center – Commercial

Riverton Elks Lodge #1693 – Service Organization

Northern Arapaho Powwow – Religious & Cultural

Open Hand Ranch – Youth Organization (non-profit)

Mathias Key Fantasy – Commercial

Shrine Club – Service Organization

Trinity Lutheran Church & School – Religious & Cultural

Wind River Job Corps – Miscellaneous

WRTA Bus Lines – Commercial

Friends of the Fremont County Fair – Service Organization

Eastern Shoshone Princess – Religious & Cultural

Fremont County Fire Department

Classic cars