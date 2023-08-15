Friends of the Fremont County Fair announce 2023 Fair Parade winners

(Riverton, WY) Winners of the 2023 Fremont County Fair Parade held on July 29 have been announced by the Friends of the Fremont County Fair.
There were 43 participants in this year’s parade. Winners can pick up their banners at the Fair Office. Congratulations to this year’s parade winners!
Best Overall: Big Horn Co-op
Best Use of Theme: Wyoming.com
Top Agricultural Float: Warren Family Hitches
Top Auto Float: Harold Befus
Top Commercial Float: Wind River Realty
Top Religious and Cultural Float: Northern Arapaho Pow-wow Little Princess (Rylan Sather)
Top Service Organization Float: Elks Lodge
Top Youth Organization Float: Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club
Top Miscellaneous Float: Central Wyoming College
More photos and a list of this year’s parade participants are listed below.
For more information about the Friends of the Fremont County Fair, visit their Facebook page.
2023 Fremont County Fair Participants
Entrant / Category
Fremont County Fair Royalty
Grand Marshall – Marybelle Snider
Fremont County Fair Board
Fair Ambassadors
Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup – Agriculture
Big Horn Co-op – Agriculture
Tri-Valley 4H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)
Wyoming Sugar Company – Agriculture
Jerry’s Flowers & Things – Commercial
Wind River Flywheelers – Agriculture
Harold Befus – Auto
Northern Arapaho Powwow Queen – Religious & Cultural
Central Wyoming College – Miscellaneous
Wind River Realty – Commercial
Burma Nite Riders 4-H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)
Tough Enough to Help Cancer Fund – Service Organization
Wind River Hotel & Casino – Commercial
Rubbin’ is Racin’ Figure 8 Racers – Miscellaneous
Lander Pioneer Royalty – Agriculture
Wyoming.com – Commercial
2J Anderson Farms – Auto
Barn Bums 4H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)
Set Free Church – Religious & Cultural
Deana Busch & Alma Campbell – Agricultural
Help for Health Hospice – Service Organization
Warren family hitches – Agricultural
Riverton Kiwanis – Service Organization
Ram Youngchief – Religious & Cultural
Graham Family Dental – Miscellaneous
Specializers & Shooting Stars 4-H Club – Youth Organization (non-profit)
Chandelle Event Center – Commercial
Riverton Elks Lodge #1693 – Service Organization
Northern Arapaho Powwow – Religious & Cultural
Open Hand Ranch – Youth Organization (non-profit)
Mathias Key Fantasy – Commercial
Shrine Club – Service Organization
Trinity Lutheran Church & School – Religious & Cultural
Wind River Job Corps – Miscellaneous
WRTA Bus Lines – Commercial
Friends of the Fremont County Fair – Service Organization
Eastern Shoshone Princess – Religious & Cultural
Fremont County Fire Department
Classic cars