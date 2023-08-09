Figure 8 Races: Fremont County Fair’s Grand Arena finale event

(Riverton, WY) – The Grand Arena was packed with lively crowds cheering on their favorite cars and drivers in the 2023 Crazy Figure 8 Races on Saturday, the final Grand Stand event of the Fremont County Fair.
Forty-eight cars competed in this year’s races, and after 4 consolation, 4 quarter, and 3 semi-final heats, the final winners were: 1st Place: Michael Mellado, #57; 2nd Place: Devin Miller, #007; 3rd Place: Ernie Fischer, #3X and 4th Place: Bret Mosbrucker, #21.
The winner of the Powder Puff was Kami Cunningham. The winner of the Pit Man’s race was Drew Glanz, and the winner of the Best Painted Car went to the “Toy Story” car, #40 Colter Collver.
2023 Fremont County Fair Figure 8 Racers:
Car # / Driver
307 Levi Coyle
7up Alan Woodward
007 Devin Miller
47 Gregoree Tenlen
83 Ryan Mosbrucker
23 Brigett Bunker
24 James Bunker
11 Mickey Miller
775 Michael Mellado
57 Michael Mellado
Y-4C Keanu Campbell
913 Tyler Jamerman
3 Brad Lehman
13 Matt Gordon
40 Colter Collver
M22 Tony Romero
4 Trevor Wiese
55 Joseph Spoonhunter
396 Jeff Schieffer
00 Matt Harrington
16 Ricci Pacheco
23X Zaryc Prosser
3212 Dane Weber
2210 Kaden Murphy
3-43 Jared Nettles
BBB Reed Nettles
15 Scott Cunningham
5 Ty Taylor
89 Jon Hernandez
55X James Steinhoff
28 Dom Jarvis
714 Bret Sowards
343 Michael Smith
819 Will McSwain
914 Brook Bekken
111 Scotty Gordon
3X Ernie Fisher
17 Ernie Fisher
96X Dax Fisher
11x Tyler Crippen
109 Alex Creek
57X Esai Littleshield
22 Brett Ortiz
61 Jesse Olson
21 Bret Mosbrucker
515 Royce Hanger
742 Jordan Weber
63 Braxton Fehring