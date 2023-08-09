Figure 8 Races: Fremont County Fair’s Grand Arena finale event

(Riverton, WY) – The Grand Arena was packed with lively crowds cheering on their favorite cars and drivers in the 2023 Crazy Figure 8 Races on Saturday, the final Grand Stand event of the Fremont County Fair.

Forty-eight cars competed in this year’s races, and after 4 consolation, 4 quarter, and 3 semi-final heats, the final winners were: 1st Place: Michael Mellado, #57; 2nd Place: Devin Miller, #007; 3rd Place: Ernie Fischer, #3X and 4th Place: Bret Mosbrucker, #21.

The winner of the Powder Puff was Kami Cunningham. The winner of the Pit Man’s race was Drew Glanz, and the winner of the Best Painted Car went to the “Toy Story” car, #40 Colter Collver.

2023 Fremont County Fair Figure 8 Racers:

Car # / Driver

307 Levi Coyle

7up Alan Woodward

007 Devin Miller

47 Gregoree Tenlen

83 Ryan Mosbrucker

23 Brigett Bunker

24 James Bunker

11 Mickey Miller

775 Michael Mellado

57 Michael Mellado

Y-4C Keanu Campbell

913 Tyler Jamerman

3 Brad Lehman

13 Matt Gordon

40 Colter Collver

M22 Tony Romero

4 Trevor Wiese

55 Joseph Spoonhunter

396 Jeff Schieffer

00 Matt Harrington

16 Ricci Pacheco

23X Zaryc Prosser

3212 Dane Weber

2210 Kaden Murphy

3-43 Jared Nettles

BBB Reed Nettles

15 Scott Cunningham

5 Ty Taylor

89 Jon Hernandez

55X James Steinhoff

28 Dom Jarvis

714 Bret Sowards

343 Michael Smith

819 Will McSwain

914 Brook Bekken

111 Scotty Gordon

3X Ernie Fisher

17 Ernie Fisher

96X Dax Fisher

11x Tyler Crippen

109 Alex Creek

57X Esai Littleshield

22 Brett Ortiz

61 Jesse Olson

21 Bret Mosbrucker

515 Royce Hanger

742 Jordan Weber

63 Braxton Fehring