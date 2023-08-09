Figure 8 Races: Fremont County Fair’s Grand Arena finale event

Carol Harper
Crowds gather to check out the cars and meet the drivers in the Figure 8 Races as the Fremont County Fair last Saturday. (h/t Carol Harper)

(Riverton, WY)  – The Grand Arena was packed with lively crowds cheering on their favorite cars and drivers in the 2023 Crazy Figure 8 Races on Saturday, the final Grand Stand event of the Fremont County Fair.

Forty-eight cars competed in this year’s races, and after 4 consolation, 4 quarter, and 3 semi-final heats, the final winners were: 1st Place: Michael Mellado, #57; 2nd Place: Devin Miller, #007; 3rd Place: Ernie Fischer, #3X and 4th Place: Bret Mosbrucker, #21.

The winner of the Powder Puff was Kami Cunningham. The winner of the Pit Man’s race was Drew Glanz, and the winner of the Best Painted Car went to the “Toy Story” car, #40 Colter Collver.

2023 Fremont County Fair Figure 8 Racers:

Car # / Driver

307  Levi Coyle

7up  Alan Woodward

007  Devin Miller

47  Gregoree Tenlen

83  Ryan Mosbrucker

23  Brigett Bunker

24  James Bunker

11  Mickey Miller

775  Michael Mellado

57  Michael Mellado

Y-4C  Keanu Campbell

913  Tyler Jamerman

3  Brad Lehman

13  Matt Gordon

40  Colter Collver

M22  Tony Romero

4  Trevor Wiese

55  Joseph Spoonhunter

396  Jeff Schieffer

00  Matt Harrington

16  Ricci Pacheco

23X  Zaryc Prosser

3212  Dane Weber

2210  Kaden Murphy

3-43  Jared Nettles

BBB  Reed Nettles

15  Scott Cunningham

5  Ty Taylor

89  Jon Hernandez

55X  James Steinhoff

28  Dom Jarvis

714  Bret Sowards

343  Michael Smith

819 Will McSwain

914  Brook Bekken

111  Scotty Gordon

3X  Ernie Fisher

17  Ernie Fisher

96X  Dax Fisher

11x  Tyler Crippen

109  Alex Creek

57X  Esai Littleshield

22  Brett Ortiz

61  Jesse Olson

21  Bret Mosbrucker

515  Royce Hanger

742  Jordan Weber

63  Braxton Fehring

