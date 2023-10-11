Teton Therapy announces Open House at Riverton Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 24

October is National Physical Therapy Month, and to celebrate, the staff of Teton Therapy is hosting an Open House for friends, patients (past and present), and the general public.

Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at our state-of-the-art facility at 1406 W Main Street in Riverton for our Physical Therapy Month Open House. The evening will include treatment demonstrations, prize raffles, refreshments and more.

It’s also your opportunity to meet the Lander and Riverton clinics’ staff. According to Teton Therapy owner and CEO Jeff McMenamy, OTR-L, “Our goal at Teton Therapy is to give you the results you want in a friendly, family-like atmosphere. Your time and trust are valuable and we are dedicated to helping you live a fuller, happier life.”

Come meet the dedicated team of Teton Therapy at our Physical Therapy Month Open House. This event is free, but we do ask that you RSVP by calling the clinic at 307-857-7074.