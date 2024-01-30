Study reveals Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks…

(Wyoming) – There’s no snacking “holiday” quite like Super Bowl Sunday! And the folks at Gambling.com have done some research to discover what Americans are eating the most, state by state.
Nationally, they found that chicken wings were easily the top snack followed by chips and dips and fries. Per usual, the Cowboy State bucked that trend a bit though, picking BBQ ribs as our favorite. Whether or not that’s a snack or a full blown meal is up to you, but the data indicates we love ’em!
It has been revealed that Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks are:
|Rank
|Food
|Avg. Google Trends Score
|1
|BBQ Ribs
|100
|2
|Chicken Wings
|84
|3
|Chili
|78
|4
|Cookies
|78
|5
|Mozzarella Sticks
|77
|6
|Popcorn
|77
|7
|Corn Dogs
|76
|8
|Chips n Dips
|75
|9
|Tater Tots
|66
|10
|Fries
|65
As well as Wyoming’s favorite choices of dips:
Rank Dips Avg. Google Trends Score 1 7-Layer Dip 88 2 Bean Dip 87 3 Ranch Dressing 82 4 Salsa 75 5 Guacamole 74 6 Hummus 66 7 Queso 53 8 Spinach Artichoke 43 9 Buffalo Chicken 42 10 French Onion 10
Check out the full list nationwide from Gambling.com here.