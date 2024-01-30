More

    Study reveals Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks…

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    Getty Images

    (Wyoming) – There’s no snacking “holiday” quite like Super Bowl Sunday! And the folks at Gambling.com have done some research to discover what Americans are eating the most, state by state.

    Nationally, they found that chicken wings were easily the top snack followed by chips and dips and fries. Per usual, the Cowboy State bucked that trend a bit though, picking BBQ ribs as our favorite. Whether or not that’s a snack or a full blown meal is up to you, but the data indicates we love ’em!

    It has been revealed that Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks are:

    Advertisement
    RankFoodAvg. Google Trends Score
    1BBQ Ribs100
    2Chicken Wings84
    3Chili78
    4Cookies78
    5Mozzarella Sticks77
    6Popcorn77
    7Corn Dogs76
    8Chips n Dips75
    9Tater Tots66
    10Fries65

    As well as Wyoming’s favorite choices of dips:

    RankDipsAvg. Google Trends Score
    17-Layer Dip88
    2Bean Dip87
    3Ranch Dressing82
    4Salsa75
    5Guacamole74
    6Hummus66
    7Queso53
    8Spinach Artichoke43
    9Buffalo Chicken42
    10French Onion10

    Check out the full list nationwide from Gambling.com here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.