Study reveals Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks…

(Wyoming) – There’s no snacking “holiday” quite like Super Bowl Sunday! And the folks at Gambling.com have done some research to discover what Americans are eating the most, state by state.

Nationally, they found that chicken wings were easily the top snack followed by chips and dips and fries. Per usual, the Cowboy State bucked that trend a bit though, picking BBQ ribs as our favorite. Whether or not that’s a snack or a full blown meal is up to you, but the data indicates we love ’em!

It has been revealed that Wyoming’s favorite Super Bowl snacks are:

Advertisement

Rank Food Avg. Google Trends Score 1 BBQ Ribs 100 2 Chicken Wings 84 3 Chili 78 4 Cookies 78 5 Mozzarella Sticks 77 6 Popcorn 77 7 Corn Dogs 76 8 Chips n Dips 75 9 Tater Tots 66 10 Fries 65

As well as Wyoming’s favorite choices of dips: Rank Dips Avg. Google Trends Score 1 7-Layer Dip 88 2 Bean Dip 87 3 Ranch Dressing 82 4 Salsa 75 5 Guacamole 74 6 Hummus 66 7 Queso 53 8 Spinach Artichoke 43 9 Buffalo Chicken 42 10 French Onion 10

Check out the full list nationwide from Gambling.com here.