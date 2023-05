(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County has another day of rain showers and thunderstorms in store.

Stronger, possibly severe storms will develop this afternoon and hang around into this evening, especially in northeast portions of the area and neighboring Johnson County.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70’s for most, with Dubois at 63 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 40’s. h/t NWSR