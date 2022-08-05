Stolen vehicle pursuit reported by Wyoming Highway Patrol, the third in just over 24 hours

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne, according to a release issued by the WHP, the third stolen vehicle pursuit reported in just over a 24 hour period of time.

The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie.

As the occupants in the car were receiving fuel from roadside service, the troopers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado. The driver fled from troopers as they re-approached him to have him exit the car.

Advertisement

The chase proceeded north on US 287 and into Laramie, where troopers lost sight of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was spotted driving recklessly through the city of Laramie and then observed entering the Interstate.

WHP Troopers began to pursue the car again as the vehicle’s driver fled east towards Cheyenne. The pursuit exited onto Happy Jack Road and continued towards Cheyenne.

WHP Troopers attempted to deploy spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tire, but the driver drove off the road to avoid them.

The car was partially disabled after going over a small embankment, but the driver attempted to drive off again. As the car started moving east on Happy Jack, a trooper immediately performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention Maneuver to stop the car.

The suspect vehicle drove off the road and through a right-of-way fence before stopping. The occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

Advertisement

The driver has been booked into the Albany County Detention Center on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a peace officer.

The incident is still under investigation.