(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be remaining cool, but with less wind today.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across the north, but less numerous than recent days.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s for most of the County today (Dubois at 46 degrees), with lows in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s tonight.

A better chance of showers will return on Sunday afternoon and evening.