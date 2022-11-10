Staff Spotlight – James Olson, Systems and Network Analyst, SageWest Health Care

Please meet James Olson, Systems and Network Analyst and August Employee of the Month at SageWest!

James became a skilled IT professional through six years of service with the U.S. Navy. Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, he spent 4 years as a reactor electrician before he transitioned to 2 years of networking for the reactor department. “I’ve always enjoyed working with computers, so I followed networking from the Navy to SageWest in 2019,” James said.

James is well known at SageWest for his technical expertise and conscientious attention to staff. His work plays an important role in ensuring that our medical teams can continue caring for patients. “I’m often thanked for what I do when helping others, especially when they struggle with computers,” explained James. “I like to encourage them with a reminder that I can’t do their jobs either, and that I’m here to help, addressing their service tickets, interacting with staff in person or through calls and emails, and improving IT systems on the backend.”

Thank you, James, for keeping our facilities running smoothly and for providing outstanding, professional customer service to all your colleagues. We’re glad you’re part of the SageWest team!