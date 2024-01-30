Eagles Hope hangs on by a thread

(Riverton, WY) – They made their goal of making it to the end of 2023, shared Eagles Hope Executive Director Michelle Widmayer. But things have become dire for the organization as they look at maybe only making it to the end of February 2024.

They’re currently serving 22 families. That’s 17 families on-site, who would need to find a new place to live, and five families off-site, who would need to find support elsewhere if they were to close.

Eagles Hope Transitions was founded in 2014 as a faith-based nonprofit after a young, unhoused community member froze to death. It serves all Fremont County residents and provides a safe and sober living environment, according to its mission statement.

It’s a common misconception that Eagles Hope won’t help anyone who isn’t sober. That is not true. They will help anyone who asks for help. They may not get to stay on their campus, but they will find help.

In 2023, they were able to serve 217 families with the help of grants, city and county funds, and community donations.

A big change for Eagles Hope and many other local nonprofits that took effect in October 2023 was the loss of the Community Service Block Grant, which accounted for over $100,000 of their annual budget.

It costs them over $1,500 to intake a family of five and over $300 to intake an individual. While the community members who are being served by Eagles Hope pay rent, there are additional monthly costs that the organization incurs, such as insurance, payroll expenses, and more.

You can learn more about Eagles Hope and help keep them afloat by clicking here.