(Riverton, WY) – Local nonprofit Eagles Hope aims to raise $60,000 today, July 12, during the WyoGives fundraiser. In addition to donating through the fundraiser, you can swing by the Holiday Inn, 900 E. Sunset Dr., for cornhole and raffles!

Sign-up to play cornhole by scanning the QR Code on the flyer below and head down there anytime between now and 9 pm to purchase raffle tickets for some great items.

Tools, jewelry, numerous baskets with all kinds of goodies, and so much more!

