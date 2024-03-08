Springing forward with the Drift Race, Barn Bash…film festival, live music, saddle roping, an auction, and more this weekend in the 10!

Cool and sunny! I‘m finally seeing the Spring trend in our weather forecasts, and these warmer, sunnier days have me looking back on at the grey skies of winter and a looking forward to longer days…and speaking of daylight and looking forward, Daylight Saving is upon us, so don’t forget to “Spring Forward” this Sunday. (of course, if you have a smartphone, it will be doing the forwarding for you)!

It’s always fun putting together the weekender for County 10, and seeing what all is happening around the county. The listings below are just highlights of what goes on, but there is a wealth of information about ongoing (weekend) activities posted in the Wind River Visitors Council event calendar, such as the Wild Horse Tours and Choke Cave Tours…the Lander Arts Center has a Jam Time on Saturday mornings and their “HeARTS Unleashed” exhibit is still up…The 2024 Drift Race goes through Fremont County’s beautiful backcountry this weekend…County 10 covers some sports events so check those out. Of course, you can always be up to date, every day, by following the County 10 Facebook page!

And if you don’t see your event mentioned, get them posted in the County 10 events calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and then enter the information for your events, meetings, classes, workshops, etc. Let us know what’s happening…you can even upload a poster or flyer! Then once it’s posted, you can share it on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

So grab those hoodies, jackets, and sweaters, get to walkin’ on sunshine (made ya sing it!) and be safe and drive safely to-and-from the fun this weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

The annual Lander Community Awards Luncheon is today at 11:30 a.m. at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. There will be six recipients awarded for ” longevity, beautification, innovation and creativity, community involvement, and contributions made over a lifetime.” The keynote speaker will be UW Assistant Dean Dr. Anne Alexander. For more information, visit the Lander Chamber’s website.

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act by attending the Backcountry Film Festival from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Lander Bar’s Coalter Loft, 126 Main Street. The screening is free and open to the community (donations are appreciated). Outdoor films, beer, and raffle prizes! For more information, visit the Wyoming Wilderness Association’s Facebook page or website, or the Winter Wildlands website.

Lookin’ to cut a rug? Put on those dancin’ boots and come out to the Friday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Music by The Classics (Steve Beazley and Rod Mathill). Bring a snack to share, and some cash to tip the band. For more information, visit the Riverton Senior Center’s Facebook page.

Jason Lenyer Buchanan & The Short-Timers are on their Crooked Rivers Tour and are stopping tonight and making an appearance in Lander at The Maverick Lounge, 808 Main Street. Starts at 9:00 p.m.; they’ll be playing some of their signature covers, so get ready for a night of singing and dancing! For more information about their tour, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Start your Saturday morning right with a trip to the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind River Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Put your name in the jar for the door prize drawing, held at 10:45 a.m.! For more information, visit their Facebook group or the Master Gardeners website. Shop local and support your local producers!

The annual Carlson Equipment Auction starts this morning at 10:30 a.m., on Two Valley Road in Riverton (turn left on the road, watch for the signs). Construction/farm equipment, irrigation equipment and parts, livestock equipment/tack, vehicles, trailers, UTVs, shop supplies and more! More information, call 307-272-8123 or visit their Facebook page.

Dubois’ Friends of the Library is having a Book Fair this morning from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dubois Library, 202 N. 1st Street. Lots of great deals on books and all proceeds benefit the Dubois Branch Library and its programs. The library is open until 3:00 p.m. today; refreshments served until they’re gone! For more information about the Dubois Library and their events and activities, visit their Facebook page.

The Mike Ruby Senior Memorial Saddle Team Roping is this morning at the Lander Old Timers Arena. Enter at 1:00 a.m.; rope at 11:00 a.m. For more information, call Tara at 307-349-5844 or visit the LOTRA Facebook page for this and more arena events!

“Follow me, let us go…” to Verdi’s La Forza Del Destino, the featured opera for the Lander Opera Group’s MET Opera Live in HD today from 9:55 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, 451 N Second Street. For more information, call the library at 307-332-5194.

And last, but certainly not least…if you got your tickets, the Friends of the Fremont County Fair’s annual Barn Bash is tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner starts at 6:00 p.m. Cash bar, live and silent auction, games and more (this is the Friends’ major fundraiser for fairgrounds’ barn and grounds improvements). For more information, visit their Facebook page.

