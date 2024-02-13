Lander Community Awards to take place March 8; UW’s Anne Alexander to deliver Keynote

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 8 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

Hosted for more than two decades by the Lander Chamber, the popular annual event is the top local business gathering of the year. The Chamber awards six recipients each year to recognize businesses, individuals, and organizations who have demonstrated longevity, beautification, innovation and creativity, community involvement, and contributions made over a lifetime. In recent years, the Chamber also has given the stage to the Lander Ambassadors to acknowledge one of their members with their Ambassador of the Year Award.



“This is such a great event,” said Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. “We really enjoy recognizing in a demonstrative way the people, businesses, and organizations that make Lander tick, and here you really can see how much they are appreciated by the whole community when the awards are announced.”



The speaker for this year’s luncheon will be Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business. “As part of the luncheon program, after we have presented the awards, we always try to have an engaging speaker address the crowd on a timely topic,” explained Sweeney. “Perhaps the most timely topic here in Fremont County right now is whether voters will vote to renew the ½% economic development sales tax they initially approved in 2020.”

“Very recently a group of Fremont County residents and business leaders commissioned UW’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA) to conduct an economic impact study on the tax,” he said. “I expect people will be eager to what the study found, and Dr. Alexander, the CBEA’s Director of Outreach and Engagement, is the perfect person to tell them. We’re very grateful to her for agreeing to join us.”



Members of the Lander Chamber receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon as a membership benefit. (Some memberships receive more than one. Contact the Lander Chamber at 332-3892 to confirm.) Additional tickets are $30, and guest tickets are available for $35. Table sponsorships are also available. Details on ticket and sponsorship pricing and a registration link are available here.

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander.