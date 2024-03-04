Friends of the Fair Barn Bash Fundraiser this Saturday – Tickets Selling Fast!

The Friends of the Fair are hosting their annual “Barn Bash” fundraiser is this Saturday, March 9th. night of fun and community spirit, all while raising funds for Fremont County Fairground’s barns and grounds improvements.

Mosey on over to the Fremont Center at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m., followed by a lively evening of fun games, live and silent auctions. There’s something for everyone! Some of the great auction items include a custom wrapped cooler, kid’s play cabin, coyote mittens, kids pedal tractors (in both blue and green!), and beautiful custom jewelry.

But the Barn Bash is more than just a good time. Your ticket directly supports the Friends of the Fair, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining and improving the fairgrounds, ensuring future generations can enjoy the annual tradition for years to come. The funds raised will go towards essential barn and grounds improvements, making the fairgrounds a safer and more enjoyable space for everyone.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fairgoer or simply looking for a fun night out with a purpose, the “Barn Bash” is the perfect event for you. Grab your tickets for $50 each. Contact Shay Cruickshank (307-851-6510), Traci Helton (307-851-4380), Tanya Santee (307-851-9470) or any Friends of Fair member to secure your spot.