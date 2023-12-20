Snowshoeing on the docket this winter for Special Olympics Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – For the first time since 2019, Special Olympics Riverton will compete in a winter sport – snowshoeing.

The team is four strong and getting ready to participate in Area and State Games with the help of head coach Mark Bappe and assistant coach Chris Bonham.

They practice on Mondays at the Bappe Farm, often with four-legged spectators.

Advertisement

h/t Lori Sanders

Right now, the athletes are conditioning for the difficult task of running in snowshoes, which they will each have to do at different distances at both Area and State Games against other athletes from around the state. Athlete Luke Bappe (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Athlete Clifford Beazley (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Athlete Jordan Yager (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Athlete Hannah Bonham (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

While half of us want snow and the other half not so much, these athletes and coaches are definitely on the bring it on side of the fence.

Area Games date and location have not been set yet, according to Coach Bappe.

“Hopefully, around the first part of February (for Area Games). Then, State is the 27th to the 29th in Jackson.”

Advertisement

County 10 will keep you updated on local teams headed to both the Area and State Games.