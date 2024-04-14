Snapped: Wind River ‘spotlights’

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Rose Vowles snapped these two photos and shared, “I love capturing the beautiful scenes we are fortunate to see in County 10. Here are two sunset “spotlights” over the Wind River Mountains. 4/10/24”

“The first photo shows its relationship to Red Butte and the second photo shows its relationship to the town of Lander.”