Snapped: Unique skies over Lander

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Rose Vowles snapped these two photos two weekends ago, noting they were “exceptionally unique” skies over Lander.

She shared, “The sunshine in the first photo was reflecting off the glimmering snow on the foothills while the ominous clouds were building over the mountains.”