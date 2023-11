Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Don Rood captured this unique unidentified flying object with what appears to be two aliens sticking out of the top. Not sure how long they have been here or if they are still here and weathered the snowstorm.

Don shared, “UFO stop over at Lander’s Elk Country Homes. Looking for new digs?”