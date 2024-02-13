Snapped: Magpies and elk

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Karl Brauneis snapped this photo of two magpies and two elk.

Karl writes, “The Magpie stays in Wyoming year round and thrives. Also known as the ‘Chatterbox, the Gossip, the Busybody, the Early Riser, and the Collector.’ This bird always finds a way to stay warm even in the coldest of weather.”