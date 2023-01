Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Rose Vowles captured these photos and shared, “A few adventurous youths were skating during the snowstorm on the evening of New Year’s Day. It was a magical time for Fremont County kids to enjoy the holiday season. Thank you, City of Lander!” h/t Rose Vowles