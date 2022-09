(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, increasing moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to western Wyoming this afternoon, with warm, hazy and dry conditions east of the divide.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 72 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase from Wednesday through Friday.