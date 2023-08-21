Smiles: Wind River students receive Pacesetter Award

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – Congratulations are in order for Angela Spoonhunter and Allison Tidzump, who recently received the Pacesetter Award at the 2023 Native American Education Conference held August 8-10 in Riverton, according to a post shared on the Wind River Schools Facebook page.

The Pacesetter Award, which honors the top two Native American students from each high school in Wyoming, is given to high school students who demonstrate leadership, academic achievement and attendance, community service, and aspirations for continued education after high school.

“Both of these outstanding young women exemplify these attributes and we are proud of the way they represent Wind River Schools!” the post states, adding that Allison was not able to attend the event, but was still honored for her achievements.