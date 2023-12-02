More

    #Smiles: St. Stephens Lady Eagles are your junior high WRCAA champs

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    h/t Shelli Littleshield

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Ethete, WY) – The St. Stephens Junior High Lady Eagles took first place at this year’s WRCAA championship game on December 1.

    The game was played at Wyoming Indian Middle School, and the Lady Eagles beat the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 24-23.

    All Conference honors went to Paisley Hebah-Blackburn, Sonoria Norse and Morning Sky Littleshield.

    Congratulations, Lady Eagles!

