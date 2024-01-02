Smiles: Riverton youth soccer team brought home the gold from Cowboy Turf Wars

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Laramie, WY) – The Cowboy Turf Wars XV were held in Laramie Dec. 29-31. Hosted by the University of Wyoming Women’s Soccer team and the Laramie Soccer Club, they had over 180 teams participate at the UW Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Wyoming.

Fremont County had several players from the Riverton Youth Soccer Association attend the tournament for a total of 10 teams.

Of those teams, the U12 Boys team brought home the gold. They went 5-0 for the weekend, beating the Laramie team on their home turf 7-6 in a tightly contested championship game, shared coach Jeremy Mejorado.

Also making it into the semifinals were the U14 Boys Silver, U14 Girls Silver, RHS Boys Wolverines, and RHS Women’s White Team.