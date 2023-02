A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School boys’ swimming and diving team continued their excellence in the pool this season, capped off by another state championship Friday in Gillette.

Athlete of the Meet and Athlete of the Year went to Dylan Huelskamp and Coach Shawna Morgan was named 3A Coach of the Year.

