Smiles: LVHS 2024 All-State Dancers announced

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School 2024 All-State Dancers are junior Avrie Haase and sophomore Megan Jones.

Avrie is a second year member and has been dancing for nine years. Megan is also a second year member and has been dancing for over a decade.

Both dancers auditioned for All-State at the beginning of December, where a panel of judges gave them scores. The top dancers were recently announced.

The State Cheer and Dance Competition takes place on Jan. 26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The LVHS dance team will compete in the jazz and hip-hop categories.

Avrie and Megan will perform with the rest of the All-State finalists during the competition. They will also get the opportunity to perform at a University of Wyoming basketball game.