Smiles: Local 5-year-old fills City Hall free pantry every week

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – Zendaya Haynes spends the money she makes selling homemade baked goods and lemonade in the summer on food for the free pantry at Riverton’s City Hall.

This kindergartner sells her baked goods on Tuesdays at the St. Stephens Farmers Market.

She said, “Cookies!” are her favorite thing to bake with mom’s help. She also makes breads like pumpkin and banana nut.

She fills the pantry with foods such as mac and cheese, ramen, and her most favorite thing to buy, pop tarts.