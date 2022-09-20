Smiles: Five Fremont County high school golfers receive All-State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the All-State golfers for the 2022 season. Five Fremont County athletes were recognized for the honors. Riverton would have four golfers make the list, while Lander Valley had only one.

To be selected, athletes must finish in the top 10 in their class.

Here are the five high school athletes to receive All-State in Golf.