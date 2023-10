A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following six local athletes were selected for the 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Cross Country.

Dai’onna Posey – Wyoming Indian

Colton Sunrhodes – Wyoming Indian

Heeyeiniitou Monroe – Wyoming Indian

Ameya Eddy – Lander

Diego Lobatos – Lander

Kaden Chatfield – Riverton

Congratulations! 🎉