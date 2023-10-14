Lady Chiefs first, boys’ second at Five Rivers Conference Cross Country

Wyoming Indian picked up a runner-up finish in both the boys’ and girls’ Five-Rivers Conference Regional Cross Country meet early Friday afternoon at Ethete. Wyoming Indian’s Colton SunRhodes sprinted the final 100 meters – h/t Randy Tucker

The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the autumn storm that swept through Wyoming necessitated a postponement until Friday at no one. Takara Ferris, Justice Isis, and Gabriella Headley at the mid-point of the race – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian’s Dai’Onna Posey was second for the girls and Colton SunRhodes finished in the runner-up position for the boys.

Advertisement

Logan Gardner of Wind River and Wesley Underwood of Ft. Washakie approached the finish line – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs are regional champions finishing in first with just 14 points behind Posey, and sixth and seventh place finishes respectively by Camellia Brown and Shye Killsontop. Thermopolis was a distant second with 38 points. Georgeanne and Georgetta Moss of St. Stephen’s at the halfway point – h/t Randy Tucker

The boys were edged by a good Burlington team 24 to 27 in a close race that was determined by a single position. Aleta Moss and Jule Her Many Horses surveyed the race – h/t Randy Tucker

Joining SunRhodes in the team scoring was Heeyeiniitou Monroe Black in seventh place, Jordan Black in eighth, and Marley C’Hair in the 10th position. Faye Hellyer of Wind River was fourth – h/t Randy Tucker

The state meet is next Saturday in Cheyenne, hosted by Cheyenne South High School.

Advertisement

Five Rivers Conference Regional Cross County

Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Wyoming Indian 14, 2. Thermopolis 38, 3. Lovell 47, 4. Rocky Mountain 68

Girls Top 10: 1. Jessie Michaels, BUR21:15.91, 2. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 22:32.55, 3. Linnie McNiven, BUR 22:57.57, 4. Faye Hellyer, WR 23:15.48, 5. Jayda Griffin, THM 23:41.71, 6. Camellia Brown, WI 23:41.71, 7. Shye Killsontop, WI 23:42.44, 8. Joey Chatwin, BUR 23:43.54, 9. Sadie Martinez, THM, 23:47.74, 10. Georgeanne Moss, SS 24:23.81

Advertisement

Wyoming Indian Runners: 2. Dai’Onna Posey 22:32.55, 6. Camellia Brown 23:41.71, 7. Shye Killsontop 23:42.44, 11. Justice Isis 24:47.64, 13. Gabriella Headley 25:16.96, 17. Takara Ferris 25:30.40, 16. Roberta Whiteplume 25:36.13, 18. Jaydan Headley 26:30.42, 19. Feather Spoonhunter 26:32.25, 23. Maggie Smith 27:41.76, 30. Dodie Harris 30:29.15, 30. Mylee Antelope 30:59.50, 32. Loveliah Underwood 34:12.21

St. Stephen’s Runners: 10. Georgeanne Moss 24:23.81, 12. Georgetta Moss 25:05.27

Wind River Runners: 4. Faye Hellyer 23:15.48, 27. Phoenix Hereford 30:14.08

Advertisement

Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Burlington 24, 2. Wyoming Indian 27, 3. Thermopolis 45, 4. Lovell 60, 5. Wind River 108, 6. Rocky Mountain 117

Boys Top 10: 1. Howard McNiven, BUR 17:17.97, 2. Colton Sun Rhodes, WI 18:12.85, 3. Paul McNiven, BUR 18:19.56, 4. Connor Hoyt, BUR 18:21.57, 5. Jadeth Elder, THM 18:38.48, 6. Cole Keller, THM 19:06.10, 7. Heeyeiniitou Monroe Black, WI 19:08.86, 8. Jordan Black, WI 19:26.85, 9. David Durfee, LOV 19:31.56, 10. Marley C’Hair, WI 19:38.18

Wyoming Indian Runners: 2. Colton Sun Rhodes 18:12.85, 7. Heeyeiniitou Monroe Black 19:08.86, 8. Jordan Black 19:26.85, 10. Marley C’Hair 19:38.18, 14. Reece Blackburn 19:50.73, 16. Kelynn Mount 19:58.23, 24: Aven posey, 20:27.06, 25. Caleb Addison 20:28.01, 26. Marley Underwood 20:36.64, 28. Pecos SunRhodes 20:40.19, 33. Treyshaun Sleeper 21:07.04, 35. Noah Red Willos 21:18.48, 38. Darwin Gambler 21:34.67, 43. Parlayne Ferris 22:15.53, 47. Ron McElroy 22:55.92, 49. Martin Underwood 23:04.72, 60. Cordell Spoonhunter 25:45.70 64. Michell C’Hair 28:46.31

St. Stephen’s Runners: 31. Zion Siout 21:01.75, 54. Brycen Harris 24:15.50, 58. Mason Ridgley-Ortiz 25:25.56

Ft. Washakie Runners: 13. Wesley Underwood 19:45.68

Wind River Runners: 12. Logan Gardner 19:44.64, 41. Preston Gould 22:09.40, 45. Braxton Leonhardt 22:34.42, 51. Rylan Groenke 23:35.83, 56. Kolton Martinez 24:40.66