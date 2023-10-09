Chatfield wins Pinnacle-Powell Cross Country

The conditions were excellent at Powell on Friday for their annual Pinnacle Invitational Cross Country Meet. Riverton senior Kaden Chatfield ran away with the race, beating runner-up Charlie Hulbert of Cody by 13 seconds with an outstanding time of 15:47.92.

Chatfield was joined in the top 10 by teammate Alexander Truax who took ninth, but in a testament to the team nature of cross country, Worland won the boy’s team title with their highest finisher in sixth place. Diego Lobatos of Lander and Riveton’s Alex Truax were both in the top 10 – h/t Christy Chatfield

The Warriors also had a runner in seventh, another in 10th, and their next two scoring runners in 12th and 13th.

Advertisement

Lander’s Diego Lobatos was fourth in 16:40.82 and the Tigers finished third as a team, five points ahead of fourth-place Riverton. Lander’s Ameya Eddy approached the finish line – h/t Christy Chatfield

Lander’s Ameya Eddy was the only Fremont County girl in the top 10, finishing fourth in 19:52.76.

Lander was fourth overall on the girls’ side with 109 points, Riverton fifth at 124, and Wyoming Indian sixth with 144 points. Riverton’s Kiana Swann paced the Lady Wolverines in 12th place – h/t Christy Chatfield

Many teams don’t have enough girls to score as a team and placed individuals. These included Wind River where Faye Hellyer was 29th in 23:04.28.

Advertisement

Other teams without enough scoring runners were Big Horn, Burlington, Lovell, and Thermopolis. Wyoming Indian’s Dai’Onna Posey and Riverton’s Alexis Whiteplume and Wind River’s Faye Hellyer early in the race – h/t Christy Chatfield

Two weeks remain in the cross country season with the state meet at Cheyenne South High School on October 21. Alexander Truax cutting around a curve – h/t Christy Chatfield

Powell Invitational

Advertisement

Boy’s Team Scores: 1. Worland 47, 2. Cody 52, 3. Lander 86, 4. Riverton 91, 5. Burlington 125, 6. Thermopolis 161, 7. Wyoming Indian 178, 8. Lovell 181

Boy’s Top 10: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 15:47.92, 2. Charlie Hulbert, COD 16:00.15,3 Benjamin Stewart, COD 16:37.19, 4. Diego Lobatos, LAN 16:40.82, 5. Howard McNiven, BUR 16:52.86, 6. Will Bishop, WOR 16:55.92, 7. Jacob Holiday, WOR, 16:57.33, 8. Liam Taylor, POW 17:00.31, 9. Alexander Truax, RIV 17:06.68, 10. Scottie Thomas, WOR 17:08.59 The boys top 10 with Kaden Chatfield and Alexander Truax of Riverton and Diego Lobatos of Lander – h/t Christy Chatfield

Lander Runners: 4. Diego Lobatos 16:40.82, 17. Mack White 17:37.31, 19. Logan Milek 17:47.09, 22. Reed McFadden 17:52.59, 24. Aquinas Lasnoski 18:10.30, 32. Logan Heller 18:51.51, 43. Noah Ring 19:34.06

Advertisement

Riverton Runners: 1. Kaden Chatfield 15:47.92, 8. Alexander Truax 17:06.68, 16. Marshall Walton 17:33.59, 28. Zander Hinckley 18:41.70, 38. Carlos Shaw 19:23.52, 48. Weston McLaughlin, 19:50.96

Wyoming Indian Runners: 23. Colton SunRhodes 17:58.52, 30. Heeyeiniitou Monroe-Black 18:45.89, 36. Jordan Black 19:14.70, 44. Caleb Addison 19:35.24, 45. Marley C’Hair 19:37.29, 47. Reece Blackburn 19:41.31

Ft. Washakie Runners: 51. Wesley Underwood 19:56.80

Powell Invitational

Girls Team Scores: 1. Powell 38, 2. Cody 41, 3. Worland 72, 4. Lander 109, 5. Riverton 124, 6. Wyoming Indian 144

Girls Top 10: 1. Zenia Tapia, WOR 19:10.14, 2. Lillie Kirkham, COD 19:36.15, 3. Karee Cooley, POW 19:50.67, 4. Ameya Eddy, LAN 19:52.96, 5. Kenna Jacobsen, POW 19:57.22, 6. Hailie Schramm, COD 20:01.59, 7. Kinley Cooley, POW 20:09.11, 8. Kylee Silva, COD 20:21.01, 9. Jessie Michaels, BUR 20:22.34, 10. Ava Tapia, WOR 20:23.69 Girls top 10 with Lander’s Ameya Eddy in fourth – h/t Christy Chatfield

Lander Runners: 4. Ameya Eddy 19:52.76, 20. Twyla Beason 21:49.13, 24. Alandra French 22:51.40, 28. Jordan Nielsen 24:08.10, 33. Magdalena Lasnoski 25:06.85

Riverton Runners: 12. Kiana Swann 20:49.49. 25. Alexis Whiteplume 22:56.13, 26. Samantha Krantz 23:30.06, 27. Jaenisa Whiteplume 23:31.14, 34. Whitney White 25:54.34

Wyoming Indian Runners: 22. Dai’Onna Posey 21:56.86, 29. Justice Isis 24:17.04, 30. Roberta Whiteplume 24:27.22, 31. Camelia Brown 24:37.15, 32. Takara Ferris 24:46.44

Wind River Runners:29. Faye Hellyer 23:04.28