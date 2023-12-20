Small changes in the latest basketball poll

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media basketball poll saw changes with Fremont County teams in their respective classifications. Three teams are ranked this week for Fremont County. These three have been the only teams locally to stay ranked every week in the young season.

In the girl’s rankings, Wyoming Indian dropped one spot in 2A after being ranked number one last week. The Lady Chiefs are now behind Tongue River who they fell to in the Foothills Classic last weekend. They are the only girl’s team ranked from Fremont County this week. Shoshoni, Wind River, and Lander all received votes but did not make the top five.

In the boy’s rankings, only two teams are ranked. The Chiefs of Wyoming Indian fell two spots in 2A after falling to both Wright and Tongue River who jumped them this week. The other team to be ranked this week is Riverton who went 2-1 at the Flaming Gorge Tournament. The Wolverines fell to unranked Thunder Basin but have been competitive in all of the close games this season.

Advertisement

Most teams are off for the Christmas break while there will be some games happening before the new year. You can get the full girls ranking breakdown here