(Fremont County, WY) – “Temperatures will be a touch warmer today, with most locations seeing slightly above normal temperatures for this time of year,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “No precipitation expected today or the next couple days as high pressure continues over the area.”

Highs across the 10 range from 42 degrees in South Pass City to 54 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for today’s highs and tonight’s lows in your area. h/t NWSR