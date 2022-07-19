Slightly cooler temperatures today; elevated fire weather warning still in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are a bit cooler today, with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Elevated fire weather is still in effect in parts of the County and surrounding areas.

Expect little rain with only isolated thunderstorms south of I-80, with similar conditions through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s today, with things a bit cooler in Dubois at 81 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 50’s tonight, with Dubois at 48 degrees.