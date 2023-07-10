Shoshoni Town Council to consider economic development land sale during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes a public hearing on an economic development land sale with Confidence Builders.

There are two resolutions on the agenda:

-Resolution #23-013 – TAP Sidewalk Improvements

-Resolution #23-014 – Sidewalk Lighting Improvements

The council will also consider approving a business license for Rooster’s Done Right Service’s.

Under new business, there are five change orders totaling more than $40,000 with Caspar Building Systems – the company doing the Shoshoni Town Hall remodel.

At the end of the meeting, the mayor will offer a report on fireworks and the Town Hall roof.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.