Shoshoni to discuss recent raise for mayor, council during Tuesday meeting

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda begins with the oath of office and seating of the council.

Two resolutions are listed on the agenda, both regarding American Rescue Plan Act grants.

Under new business, the council is scheduled to discuss high-speed internet.

During reports, Councilmember Bob Zent is slated to bring up the resolution the council passed last month raising salaries for elected officials.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

