Unofficial: Highsmith wins by 18 votes in Shoshoni

(Shoshoni, WY) – Incumbent Joel Highsmith has garnered a second term as Mayor of Shoshoni, according to the unofficial general election results.

Below are the results for Town Council.

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the Fremont County, Wyoming Elections website, the results are in for the Hudson Mayoral and Town Council race, in the 2022 General Election.

The results are below.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

