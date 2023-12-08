Shoshoni High School student of the week: Ethan Music

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Ethan Music is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Ethan stated this as his advice to give to younger students: “When life gets tough, keep moving forward.”

His favorite teacher is Mr. Slack because, “He just makes his classroom feel welcoming every time you walk in he helps you as much as he can if you ask for it.”

Ethan says his role model is his dad. What he’s learned from his dad is that, “I’ve learned how to be a successful person not only in school but work and around others out of school and to show help if it is needed.”

Ethan was nominated by Mrs. Eastman:

“I nominated Ethan because he is super kind and helpful to the younger kids in his academic support class. He is always willing to help and is super respectful to all people in that class“

After high school, Ethan would like to be a general contracting welder.

Ethan is the son of Lisa and Lonnie Music.