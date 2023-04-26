Shoshoni High School student of the week: Alex Mills

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Alex Mills is the son of Max and Christina Mills, and he is a member of football, basketball, student council, honor society, drama club, and Target. He has received special honors in all-conference and all-state in football and basketball his junior and senior year and were state champions in football. Outside of school he enjoys spending time with his little brother, fishing, hunting, and going to the lake. After graduation, Alex plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK and study occupational therapy while being a student assistant for the football program.

Alex was nominated by Rachel Rapp:

Advertisement

“Alex is a conscientious student who gives every effort to genuinely learn content to the best of his ability. He is a bright, studious, and kind student who is involved in many school activities. Alex comes to class every day in a positive mood, and engages with content in an effort to truly learn it. He asks for help when necessary, and is always willing to help explain concepts to fellow students. Alex has been a great role model for younger students, and having him in class has been a joy!”